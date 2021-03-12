'It's Great To See You', US President Joe Biden Greets PM Modi At Virtual Quad Summit

"It's great to see you," US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first ever Quad summit that is being held virtually.

In the first summit under the Quad framework, US President Joe Biden said that Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in Indo-Pacific.

In his opening remarks, Biden also described Quad as a new mechanism to enhance cooperation and raise mutual ambition as they address accelerating climate change.

"We know our commitments...Our region is governed by international law, committed to all the universal values and free from coercion but I am optimistic about our prospect,” he said, in an apparent reference to China which is flexing its muscles in the region.

"The Quad is going to be a vital arena of cooperation in the Indo Pacific and I look forward to working closely with all of you in the coming years," Biden told Quad leaders as he requested Prime Minister Modi to speak.

The US president also mentioned the commitment to ensure that the region is governed by international law and it is free from coercion.

"I am optimistic about our prospects," he said.

This is the first time the leaders of the four member nations are deliberating on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and focusing on a coordinated Covid-19 vaccine initiative.

Speaking at Quad summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We are united by our democratic values, and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes the Quad a force for global good."

PM Modi also outlined the agenda of the summit and said, "Our agenda for today includes covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies which makes Quad a force for global good."

"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which regards the world as one family," Modi said.

"We will work together, closer than ever before for advancing our shared values and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

The prime minister said the holding of the summit shows that the Quad has come of age and it will now remain an important pillar of stability in the region.

The Quad vaccine initiative is expected to project and reinforce India's credentials as a reliable manufacturer and supplier of the vaccines, reaffirming the country's stature as the "pharmacy of the world".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga will take part in the summit being organized virtually.

The four countries plan to establish a series of working groups that will focus on climate change; critical and emerging technologies, including working to set technology standards and norms and jointly developing some of the critical technologies of the future, officials said.

