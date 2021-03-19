Punjab: Teacher Forcibly Marries Minor Student To Overcome Manglik Dosha, Performs Suhagrat As Well

A teacher in Punjab's Jalandhar married her 13-year-old student to ward off 'Manglik Dosha' in her 'Kundli'. As reported by India Today, the woman from Basti Bawa Khel Area in the city was apparently worried about not getting married due to the 'dosha' in her birth chart. A priest has suggested that her family would have to get her symbolically married to a minor in order to overcome the deficiency.

The 13-year-old boy who attended the tuition classes by the woman was chosen as a groom. His family was informed that he would have to stay at her house for extra classes for a week.

All the marriage rituals were eventually conducted including that of 'Suhagrat'. The woman was later declared as a widow and a symbolic funeral was also conducted according to the procedures laid down by the priest.

The incident came into light after the boy, upon returning home, narrated the events to his family who lodged a complaint in the police station. The victim revealed that he was forced to perform marriage rituals and household chores during his one-week confinement at his teacher's residence.

Speaking to India Today, Station House Officer of Basti Bawa Khel Police Station Gagandeep Singh Sekhon has confirmed that the police had received the complaint but the same was later withdrawn following a compromise between the two parties.

The victim's family was allegedly pressurised by the accused woman into withdrawing the complainant. However, the matter is under investigation for the illegal confinement of a minor. The accused woman and her family have not faced any action from the authorities so far.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine