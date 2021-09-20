Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab CM Channi Shows Support For Farmers Hours After Taking Oath, Asks Centre To Repeal Farm Laws

Soon after taking oath as the new CM, Channi said that the Congress party stands firmly behind farmers agitating against the "black" farm laws that were passed by the Centre last year.

Punjab CM Channi Shows Support For Farmers Hours After Taking Oath, Asks Centre To Repeal Farm Laws
New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi | PTI

Trending

Punjab CM Channi Shows Support For Farmers Hours After Taking Oath, Asks Centre To Repeal Farm Laws
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T15:13:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 3:13 pm

Even as he took digs at Aam Aadmi Party and former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh hours after replacing him in office, new CM Charanjit Singh Channi has now shown his support for the farmers' movement.

On Monday, soon after taking oath as the new CM, Channi said that the Congress party stands firmly behind farmers agitating against the "black" farm laws that were passed by the Centre last year. He further urged the Centre to repeal agri laws.

Thanking the party leadership, Channi told reporters here that the party has given a common person a great honour. He also described Rahul Gandhi as a "revolutionary leader".

Related Stories

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As 16th Punjab CM, Rahul Gandhi Attends Swearing-In

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Channi, the first Dalit chief minister of the state, said he will become the voice of the common people of Punjab and will always remain accessible to the people.

“Together, we have to make Punjab prosperous. Punjab is primarily an agrarian state. This government is a pro-farmer government, this is Congress government,” he said.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Farmers in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting against three contentious farm laws. Several rounds of meetings between the Centre and farmer leaders have ended in a deadlock.

This government is of the people of Punjab, he further said, adding Congress' ideology is to take everyone along.

On his predecessor, Amarinder Singh, Channi said he did good work as CM.

“He is also known as protector of water rights. He is our party leader,” he said. The party high command has given an 18-point programme and we are committed to it, said Channi, adding promises made will be fulfilled.

“We will ensure a transparent government,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

NCW Seeks Resignation Of New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Over #MeToo Allegations

Kolkata Rains: Videos Of Waterlogged Airport, Streets Flood Twitter Amid Non-Stop Downpour

BJP To Not Field Candidate For WB RS Bypoll Against TMC's Sushmita Dev

‘Sand Mafia Stay Away, I Am Aam Aadmi’: New Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Targets Capt Amarinder, AAP

Kerala High Court Witnesses Surge In Minor Rape Pleas Seeking Pregnancy Termination

A Year After Hathras Gang Rape; Dalit Victim’s Family Now ‘Strangers’ In Own Village

Over 85% People In Himachal Pradesh Have Covid-19 Antibodies: Sero Survey

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

More from India

Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM; Mayawati Asks Dalits To Remain Cautious Of Congress

Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM; Mayawati Asks Dalits To Remain Cautious Of Congress

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Complaint In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Complaint In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

Delhi To Get Its First Wild Animal Rescue Park

Delhi To Get Its First Wild Animal Rescue Park

Read More from Outlook

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

India To Resume Export Of Surplus Vaccines Next Month Under 'Vaccine Maitri'

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Charanjit Singh Channi: Councillor to Punjab's First Dalit CM, A Journey Of Three Decades

Harish Manav / Three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Channi has become the first Dalit face to get the top position in the state government. In 2018, Channi was accused in a #MeToo case.

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

We Have Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Amazon's Response On Bribery Allegations By Whistleblower

The e-commerce retailer was responding to a report alleging a certain amount paid by Amazon in legal fees have been used to pay bribes by one or more of its legal representatives.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

Outlook Web Bureau / While RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, two-time champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins.

Advertisement