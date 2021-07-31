July 31, 2021
Punjab Announces Reopening Of Schools For All Classes From August 2

According to fresh guidelines, following proper protocols to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, all schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2.

Outlook Web Desk 31 July 2021
Representational Image
PTI
The Punjab government on Saturday announced  reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 following implementation of further relaxation as COVID-19 cases are waning in the state.

Schools have previously reopened for classes 10 to 12 from July 26.

"All schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2. They shall follow proper protocols to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour," according to fresh guidelines.

The department of school education shall issue instructions in this regard, it stated.

The district authorities shall continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives on Covid-appropriate behaviour, the guidelines said.

Punjab has so far reported a total of 5,99,053 COVID-19 infections and 16,292 deaths. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Border Tension: Assam, Nagaland Agree To Withdraw Forces To Maintain Peace

