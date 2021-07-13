Pune Bride Booked After Video Of Her Riding To Wedding On Bonnet Of SUV Goes Viral

July 13, 2021
A 23-year-old woman in Pune was booked after a video showed her riding to her wedding on top of a moving SUV on Tuesday.

Outlook Web Desk 13 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:08 pm
Viral video lands Pune bride in trouble | Image for representation
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-07-13T21:08:46+05:30

A viral video of a bride travelling on the bonnet of her SUV has landed a 23-year-old Maharashtra woman in trouble. The woman, a resident of Pune, was allegedly on the way o her wedding while sitting on top of her car, when she was filmed on Tuesday.

The woman has been booked by Pune Police along with some others for violating the Motor Vehicle Act with the stunt. 

The vehicle was on its way to Saswad, where the marriage function was organised, while the video was shot in the morning when it was moving along Dive Ghat on Pune-Saswad Road here, a Loni Kalbhor police station official said.

"The woman was on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle was shooting a video. We have booked the woman, the videographer and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under Motor Vehicle Act provisions and sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra COVID Regulation Act etc. None of them were wearing masks either," the official informed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Videos