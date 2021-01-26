Protesting Farmers Reach Central Delhi; Lathicharged, Tear Gas Used By Police

The farmers' rally made its way towards the heart of the national capital, following which a clash broke out between the police and protesting farmers where the force lathicharged and used tear gas shells against them.

Some sections of farmers from Singhu and Tikri border reached ITO in Lutyen's Delhi despite the Delhi police force denying them permission for this.

On Tuesday morning, farmers began their march from different Delhi border points much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally today.

The protesters were seen chasing police personnel with sticks. The policemen also resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

An official also said that the police personnel used tear gas to disperse groups of farmers as they tried to hold a march on the Outer Ring Road significantly before the allotted time.

"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.

Police have used barricades, tear gas and physical violence to stop them near Delhi Police headquarters to prevent them from moving towards Tilak Bridge.

In northeast Delhi's Shahdara, police lathicharged farmers who pushed through a police barricade at Chintamani Chowk and tried to deviate from the scheduled route. The rally was scheduled to head towards Apsara Border.

In the chaos, windshields of some vehicles were shattered but the police managed to disperse the farmers.

With PTI inputs

