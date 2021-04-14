Prostitution Racket Busted: 4 Women Among 10 Held In Police Raid In Greater Noida

Ten people, including four women, were held for alleged involvement in prostitution in police raids at two guest houses in Greater Noida. The accused were arrested in objectionable condition from two guest houses in Kasna and Ecotech 1 police station areas in the afternoon, police said.

"The raids were carried out at some hotels and guest houses in Greater Noida over the information of prostitution. Ten people, including four women, have been arrested from two guest houses. Those held include the manager of one of the guest houses," a police spokesperson said.

Cash worth over Rs 15,000 and some objectionable material have been seized from the guest house rooms, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under the provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and further proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

With PTI inputs

