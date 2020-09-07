September 07, 2020
Corona
Prof. KG Suresh Appointed As VC Of Makhan Lal Chaturvedi University Bhopal

Suresh is currently serving as Dean, School of Modern Media, University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2020
KG Suresh: File Photo
Senior Journalist and former Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Prof K G Suresh was today appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal, a state funded university of the Madhya Pradesh Government.

Prof Suresh was appointed to the post for a period of four years by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his capacity as Chairman of the General Council of the University, a state Government order said.

Earlier, he has served as senior consulting editor with Doordarshan News, India’s public news broadcaster; Editorial Consultant with Asianet News Network; Chief Political Correspondent with Press Trust of India and Group Media Advisor to Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd.

 

 

×