Prof. KG Suresh Appointed As VC Of Makhan Lal Chaturvedi University Bhopal

Senior Journalist and former Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Prof K G Suresh was today appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal, a state funded university of the Madhya Pradesh Government.

Prof Suresh was appointed to the post for a period of four years by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his capacity as Chairman of the General Council of the University, a state Government order said.

Earlier, he has served as senior consulting editor with Doordarshan News, India’s public news broadcaster; Editorial Consultant with Asianet News Network; Chief Political Correspondent with Press Trust of India and Group Media Advisor to Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd.

