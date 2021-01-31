Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Host The First ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2021 Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the year’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Modi wrote, "Tune in tomorrow, January 31 at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat.”

Tune in tomorrow, 31st January at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/RaZajkjDoF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2021

Today’s episode will mark the 73rd episode of the PM’s monthly radio programme. This comes a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This will also be the PM’s first Mann Ki Baat after farmers in the national capital stepped up their protests against the Centre’s agriculture legislations after violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

