January 31, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Host The First ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2021 Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Host The First ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2021 Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am on Sunday as part of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Host The First ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2021 Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Host The First ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2021 Today
outlookindia.com
2021-01-31T09:55:41+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the year’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Modi wrote, "Tune in tomorrow, January 31 at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat.”

Today’s episode will mark the 73rd episode of the PM’s monthly radio programme. This comes a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This will also be the PM’s first Mann Ki Baat after farmers in the national capital stepped up their protests against the Centre’s agriculture legislations after violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Have Come To Converse With Our Elected Representatives, No Question Of Closing Door For Talks: Farmer Unions

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos