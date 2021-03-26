President Ram Nath Kovind Complains Of Chest Discomfort, Under Observation

President Ram Nath Kovind was taken to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi where he is undergoing a check-up after he complained of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.

The hospital said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

"His condition is stable," it added.

(With PTI inputs.)

