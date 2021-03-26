March 26, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  President Ram Nath Kovind Complains Of Chest Discomfort, Under Observation

President Ram Nath Kovind Complains Of Chest Discomfort, Under Observation

The Army's Research and Referral hospital said Kovind is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
President Ram Nath Kovind Complains Of Chest Discomfort, Under Observation
President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind Complains Of Chest Discomfort, Under Observation
outlookindia.com
2021-03-26T14:19:41+05:30

President Ram Nath Kovind was taken to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi where he is undergoing a check-up after he complained of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said.

The hospital said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

"His condition is stable," it added.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Why Wine Traders In J&K Are Against The New Excise Policy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos