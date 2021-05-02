Prashant Kishor Says He Wants To Quit As An Election Strategist

Prashant Kishor, usually regarded as a top-notch election strategist, said that he does not want to continue in that role anymore.

"I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. Time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," Mr Kishor told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

I have never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP....from allowing use of religion to scheduling poll and bending rules, EC did everything to

help the BJP," he said, calling the poll panel an "extension" of the saffron party.

Back in the month of December, Kishor had predicted a massive victory for TMC in West Bengal. He had also challenged the BJP and had predicted that it would "struggle to cross double digits" in the 294-member Assembly.

Talking to NDTV, Kishor stuck to his stand that the BJP was a formidable force in West Bengal.

He said he was confident about the TMC's victory despite the BJP's attempt to "build a massive propaganda" that it was winning.

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" he had tweeted.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal



PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

When the early trends suggested a close fight between TMC and BJP, Kishor's name started trending on Twitter with people sharing his December tweet.

