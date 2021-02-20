India, China To Hold 10th Round Of Military Talks Today After Disengagement In Ladakh

India and China are going to hold a fresh round of high-level military talks on Saturday to take forward the disengagement process in Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, official sources said on Friday.

Both the countries completed the withdrawal of their troops from the north and south banks of Pangong lake in Ladakh.

The tenth round of Corps Commander-level talks are scheduled to start at 10 am at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, and will be the first engagement between the two sides at a senior level after the conclusion of the disengagement process in Pangong lake areas, they said.

Sources said pulling back of troops, weapons, and other military hardware, as well as the dismantling of bunkers, tents, and temporary structures in north and south banks of Pangong lake, were completed on Thursday and both sides have carried out a verification of the same.

"Both sides will also carry out a comprehensive review of the disengagement process in Pangong lake areas," said a source.

The Indian delegation at Saturday's talks will be led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps while the Chinese side is expected to be headed by Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military district of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

In the nine rounds of military talks, India had specifically insisted on the withdrawal of Chinese troops from Finger 4 to Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Lake. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted last year on May 5 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry even as the two sides continued military and diplomatic talks.

(With PTI inputs.)

