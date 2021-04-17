April 17, 2021
Poshan
Popular Tamil Actor Vivekh Dies At 59; Docs Say Cardiac Arrest Was Not Due To Vaccination

Vivekh, 59, was administered the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, authorities had said the cardiac arrest he suffered was not due to the vaccination.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 April 2021
Popular Tamil actor Vivekh, who had suffered a cardiac arrest and was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at a hospital in Chennai, passed away on Saturday.

SIMS Hospital vice president Dr Raju Sivasamy in a statement said that the 59-year-old comedian died in the early hours.

Vivekh was admitted to the hospital on Friday and a cent per cent "blockage" in a heart vessel was detected and he was put on ECMO support since his condition turned critical.

The actor was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. Authorities had said the cardiac arrest he suffered was not due to the vaccination. 

(With PTI inputs.)

