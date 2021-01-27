Shocking! Hyderabad Police Arrest Serial Killer Who Murdered 18 Women After Wife Left Him

In a shocking incident, Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly murdering 18 women, besides committing other offences.

The serial killer, a stone cutter by occupation, was apprehended by the city police Task Force and the police of Rachakonda Commissionerate. With his arrest, two recent murder cases of women were detected.

The man got married at the age of 21, but his wife eloped soon after -- triggering a grudge that the man has harboured since then, the police said. He started his criminal activity in 2003, targeting single women by offering them money for sexual favours.

He would kill his victims after consuming liquor or toddy with them and then flee after stealing their valuables, police added.

He has also been arrested in 21 other cases, including 16 cases of murder for gain, four property offences and one case of escaping from police custody.

With PTI inputs

