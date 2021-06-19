June 19, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM’s Aide AK Sharma Made UP BJP Vice President

PM’s Aide AK Sharma Made UP BJP Vice President

Sharma earned Modi's confidence as his secretary during his tenure as Gujarat CM by successfully handling the Vibrant Gujarat campaign.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2021, Last Updated at 6:35 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM’s Aide AK Sharma Made UP BJP Vice President
Sharma did his schooling from the Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and post-graduation from Allahabad University.
File Photo
PM’s Aide AK Sharma Made UP BJP Vice President
outlookindia.com
2021-06-19T18:35:14+05:30

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Uttar Pradesh state unit on Saturday appointed its state MLC A K Sharma, a former IAS officer who is known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as its state vice president.

BJP UP state president Swatantra Dev Singh made the announcement of the new appointment.

In an official statement, Singh also announced the appointments of Archana Mishra from Lucknow and Amit Valmiki from Bulandshahr as secretaries of the state unit.

Known for delivering time-bound results, Sharma earned Modi's confidence as his secretary during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister by successfully handling the Vibrant Gujarat campaign to get investments to the state.

He was also handling the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) ministry’s affairs, a crucial department working under the prime minister's plan for the revival of the economy following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Sharma did his schooling from the Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and post-graduation from Allahabad University.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rising Bar for Resilience to Calamities: How New Zealand, Singapore, S Korea And Kerala Stand Out

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Lucknow BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Dettol

Outlook Videos