April 08, 2021
Poshan
PM Narendra Modi Receives Second Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

PM Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2021
PM Modi Taking Vaccine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday. He urged those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.

PM Modi had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, he wrote, "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in."

The prime minister also posted a picture of his receiving the jab.

Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

Official sources said the two nurses who administered the vaccine to the prime minister on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI)

