﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Narendra Modi May Address Nation On Centre's Decision To Scrap Article 370: Report

PM Narendra Modi May Address Nation On Centre's Decision To Scrap Article 370: Report

The Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
PM Narendra Modi May Address Nation On Centre's Decision To Scrap Article 370: Report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament for the Budget Session. (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi May Address Nation On Centre's Decision To Scrap Article 370: Report
outlookindia.com
2019-08-08T08:55:59+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday during which he is expected to explain government's decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories, sources have said.

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The proposed address comes days before the prime minister's customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Amit Shah Mehbooba Mufti Omar Abdullah New Delhi Jammu and kashmir Kashmiriat National
Next Story : US Clarifies India Didn't Inform It Of Move To Withdraw J&K's Special Status
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters