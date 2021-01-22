PM Modi Interacts Digitally With Covid Vaccine Beneficiaries In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with health beneficiaries and those involved in the Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi through video conferencing.

PM Modi expressed pride over the development of two vaccines in the country to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. He also talked to healh workers who took the jab and asked for their feedback.

Also Read| India Rolls Out World’s Largest Inoculation Programme Against Covid-19

Speaking at the event, he congratulated various hospitals and their staff for successful administration of vaccination drive.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation," Modi had tweeted on Thursday.

"This interaction would give first hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback," he had said.

The prime minister had kicked off the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

The numbers actually reporting so far for getting vaccinated have so far been less than expected.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine