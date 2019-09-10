PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Historic Indo-Nepal Petro Pipeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Motihari-Amlekhganj (Nepal) petroleum pipe line through video conferencing. It is the first ever cross border petroleum pipeline in South Asia.

Modi called the project "a symbol of our bilateral relations". He reiterated that it will help to enhance security of the region and "substantially cut down on transit costs".

Speaking on the occasion, Modi also recalled the earthquake of 2015 that devastated Nepal. And expressed happiness at the fact how the Himalayan nation has moved on ever since.

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to help Nepal for developmental works according to its own priorities.

