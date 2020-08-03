August 03, 2020
Corona
PM Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Greet People On Raksha Bandhan

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

PTI 03 August 2020
File photo
outlookindia.com
2020-08-03T11:21:22+05:30

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Raksha Bandhan, saying the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and
affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

"Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan," the prime minister tweeted.

Naidu said the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

