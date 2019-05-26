Narendra Modi To Take Oath As PM For Second Term On May 30

﻿
Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 May 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath on May 30 at 7 pm
President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers on May 30 at 7 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official communique on Sunday said.

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed that feat.

