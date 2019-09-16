PM Modi To Meet His Nemesis Mamata Banerjee On September 18

﻿
The last time PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee had met was at the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University held in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018.

PTI 16 September 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee
PTI Photo
2019-09-16T16:49:52+0530

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday, state secretariat sources confirmed on Monday.

Banerjee will be leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday, PTI news agency quoted official sources as saying.

The two leaders are likely to hold discussions on administrative issues of West Bengal, he added.

Banerjee has been one of the harshest critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"An appointment was sought by the chief minister's office last week for an appointment from PM Modi's office for the meeting. It will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday," the official said.

The proposed meeting assumes significance as it will be held at a time when several leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress and former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar are under CBI scanner in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments.

The last time the two leaders had met was at the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University held in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018.

PTI Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi West Bengal New Delhi BJP Trinamool Congress (TMC) Saradha ponzi scam National
