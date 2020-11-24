November 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi To Meet Chief Ministers Of 8 States Worst-Hit By Covid Today

PM Modi To Meet Chief Ministers Of 8 States Worst-Hit By Covid Today

The leaders who would attend the meeting include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

PTI 24 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi To Meet Chief Ministers Of 8 States Worst-Hit By Covid Today
PTI
PM Modi To Meet Chief Ministers Of 8 States Worst-Hit By Covid Today
outlookindia.com
2020-11-24T07:13:07+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories via video conferencing on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation and discuss the vaccine distribution strategy, sources said.

The leaders who would attend the meeting include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources said.

The prime minister, till now, has held several virtual meetings with states over the coronavirus situation.

While the national daily Covid-19 case count has remained below 50,000 for some time, several urban centres have witnessed a surge, resulting in enforcement of several measures, including curfews in some cities.

The central government has also been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 91,39,865 with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Every Vote For Owaisi Means A Vote Against India:' BJP MP Tejaswi Surya

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal Mamata Banerjee Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos