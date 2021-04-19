April 19, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi To Hold Meeting On Covid Situation Today

PM Modi To Hold Meeting On Covid Situation Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to chair an important review meeting on Covid-19 situation at 11:30 am on Monday, say officials

Outlook Web Bureau 19 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi To Hold Meeting On Covid Situation Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
PM Modi To Hold Meeting On Covid Situation Today
outlookindia.com
2021-04-19T11:44:40+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to chair an important review meeting on Covid-19 situation in India at 11:30 am on Monday, say officials.

The meeting comes amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers complaining of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking the Centre's intervention.

Modi has been holding regular meetings to deal with the emerging pandemic situation.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Records 2,73,810 Fresh Covid Cases, 1,619 Deaths In A Single Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos