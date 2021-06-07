PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 pm Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 5 pm today. In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June.”

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

This comes at a time Covid cases are going down after a deadly surge in April-May and parts of the country are emerging from strict lockdowns.

According to reports, PM Modi will speak on his government's vaccination policy, which has been criticized by states and experts.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

He has also made new announcements at times in the address.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine