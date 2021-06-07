June 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 pm Today

PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 pm Today

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted the announcement.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:51 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 pm Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today
File Photo
PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 pm Today
outlookindia.com
2021-06-07T13:51:29+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 5 pm today. In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June.”

This comes at a time Covid cases are going down after a deadly surge in April-May and parts of the country are emerging from strict lockdowns.

According to reports, PM Modi will speak on his government's vaccination policy, which has been criticized by states and experts.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

He has also made new announcements at times in the address.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi To Soon Start Door-To-Door Covid Vaccination, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi Covid Second Wave COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos