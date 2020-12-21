India-Japan Samvad Conference: We Must Keep Humanism At Core Of Policies, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing India-Japan Samvad Conference at 9:30 am today. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made the announcement of PM Modi's address through his Twitter handle.

"Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji will address India-Japan Samvad Conference at 09:30 AM, today," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

The purpose of This Samvad Conference is to discuss the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.

The first conference, Samvad-I, was held in New Delhi in 2015, at Bodh Gaya. During Samvad I, leading scholars, religious leaders, academics, and political personalities had exchanged views on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness.

10 points:

In the past, humanity often took the path of confrontation instead of collaboration. From Imperialism to the world wars. From the arms race to the space race. We had dialogues but they were aimed at pulling others down. Now, let us rise together: PM We must keep humanism at the core of our policies. We must make harmonious co-existence with nature as the central pillar of our existence: PM Our actions today will shape the discourse in the coming times. This decade will belong to those societies that place a premium on learning and innovating together. It will be about nurturing bright young minds who will add value to the humanity in the times to come: PM Modi Today, I would like to propose the creation of a library traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures. We will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources for it: PM The library will not only be a depository of literature. It will also be a platform for research and dialogue – a true Samwad between human beings, between societies, and between humans and nature: PM Its research mandate will also include examining how Buddha’s message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenges: PM In this journey, Samwad has remained true to its fundamental objectives which include:

- To encourage dialogue and debate.

- To highlight our shared values.

- To carry forward our ancient tradition of spiritual and scholarly exchanges: PM

9. This forum has done great work to ensure promote the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth. Historically, lights of Buddha’s message spread out from India to many parts of the world: PM Narendra Modi at 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference

10. “I would like thank the government of Japan for the constant support to India-Japan Samvad,” he says.

