Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Security Breach | Supreme Court To Hear Plea Tomorrow

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is likely to take up the plea filed by an organisation, Lawyers Voice.

PM Modi Security Breach | Supreme Court To Hear Plea Tomorrow
PM Modi's cavalcade was stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur on Wednesday, Jan. 5 | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Security Breach | Supreme Court To Hear Plea Tomorrow
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T16:44:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 4:44 pm

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea on the recent breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab.

In January, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli is likely to take up the plea filed by an organisation, Lawyers Voice.

The apex court on Friday had directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to “secure and preserve” the records pertaining to arrangements made for the prime minister’s visit to Punjab when there was a “massive security breach”.

It had also said the inquiry committees set up separately by the state and central governments will hold their horses and not proceed with their respective inquiries till January 10 when the matter will be taken up again by the court. The bench, however, did not dictate it as part of the order, and had asked the counsels to convey its feelings to the authorities.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The Registrar General of the High Court will be assisted by the Director General of Police, the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and an officer of the National Investigation Agency not below the rank of Inspector General in securing the requisite records from the state government, its police and central agencies, the bench had said.

The plea has sought a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi’s security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future.

It has also sought the preservation of evidence on security arrangements, court-monitored probe and action against erring officials of the Punjab government responsible for the alleged lapse.

Tags

PTI Narendra Modi New Delhi Punjab Punjab Police Supreme Court National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Review Covid-19 Situation, Will Hold Meeting Shortly

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Review Covid-19 Situation, Will Hold Meeting Shortly

Do Pfizer’s Trial Results Justify Covid-19 Jabs For Kids?

NEET-PG Counselling To Commence From January 12: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Recent Incidents Show How India May Be Normalising Hate

Covid-19 India Update: Fresh Cases Touch 1.6 Lakh In 24 Hours. 552 New Omicron Infections

Turban Of Sikh Taxi Driver Knocked Off By Unidentified Man At JFK Airport In USA

NEWSFLASH | PM Modi To Chair Meeting On Covid-19 Situation Today 4:30 PM: Sources

Guru Gobind Singh: Father Of The Khalsa Pant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

A Looming Lockdown

A Looming Lockdown

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from India

First Woman To Enter Sabarimala, Dalit Activist Bindu Ammini Continues To Brave Social Backlash

First Woman To Enter Sabarimala, Dalit Activist Bindu Ammini Continues To Brave Social Backlash

PM Security Lapse: Punjab DGP And Ferozepur SSP Removed, New DGP Assumes Charge

PM Security Lapse: Punjab DGP And Ferozepur SSP Removed, New DGP Assumes Charge

Assam CM Hands Out Instructions For Procuring 10 Lakh MT Of Paddy

Assam CM Hands Out Instructions For Procuring 10 Lakh MT Of Paddy

TMC Top Brass Wants To Withhold Political, Religious Meets Following Rise In Covid Cases

TMC Top Brass Wants To Withhold Political, Religious Meets Following Rise In Covid Cases

Read More from Outlook

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

Seema Guha / The pattern of flying bombers to intimidate Taiwan has continued through the year. Will China invade Taiwan in 2022?

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Even after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many 'informed' individuals in India continue to deny the virus with unscientific claims and unfounded data. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement