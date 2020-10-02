PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi To Mark His 151th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151th birth anniversary and said there is much to learn from his life and thoughts.

"May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India", he said.

The prime minister also went to Raj Ghat, memorial to Gandhi, to pay his tributes.

"We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," the prime minister tweeted.

He also posted a short clip of his remarks on the father of the nation.

President Of India Ram Nath Kovind also pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He said in the tweet, "The Mahatma’s life was his message. Gandhiji sacrificed his life for the upliftment of the downtrodden, and the empowerment of Indians." — President Kovind writes homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti"

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi revered as Father Of Nation was a prominent social reformer, lawyer, and an eminent leader who led movements for India's Independence from the British rule.

Born on 2nd October in year 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat - Gandhi remains a source for inspiration for various non-violent movements in India and across the world. Mahatma Gandhi served the nation with some of the legendary movements India ever witnessed like: Khilafat Movemnet, Non-cooperation movement, Salt March, Champaran agitation, Kheda agitation. Gandhi possessed leadership qualities to channel the aspirations and energy of the masses.

Gandhi was shot dead on 30 January 1948 by a fanatic called Nathuram Godse.

(With PTI inputs)

