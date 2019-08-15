PM Modi Mentions 'One Nation, One Mobility Card' In I-Day Speech

﻿
Dubbed as the "One Nation One Card", the inter-operable transport card allows the holder to pay for bus travel, toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money from ATMs.

PTI 15 August 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi At Red Ford In His I-Day Address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the indigenously-developed National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on Thursday and said the government had developed a seamless travel system in the country.

Dubbed as the "One Nation One Card", the inter-operable transport card allows the holder to pay for bus travel, toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money from ATMs.

Addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, Modi talked about the energy sector and said the country had also successfully achieved "one nation, one grid".

"Similarly, we have developed the system of one nation, one mobility card," the prime minister said.

The mobility card can be issued in the form of a debit, credit or prepaid card of a partner bank.

In order to ensure a seamless travel across the metro network and other transport systems, in addition to retail shopping and purchases, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has come out with the NCMC programme.

Modi had launched the card in March in Ahmedabad.

"This card runs on RuPay card and it will eliminate all your travel related problems. Many a times, we do not have the change to pay in cash while travelling by metro, bus or train, or for toll and parking. To overcome this, an automatic fare collection system has been introduced," the prime minister had said

