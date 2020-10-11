October 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM Modi Launches Swamitva Scheme, Will Distribute Property Cards

PM Modi Launches Swamitva Scheme, Will Distribute Property Cards

The move will pave the way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

PTI 11 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM Modi Launches Swamitva Scheme, Will Distribute Property Cards
File photo
PM Modi Launches Swamitva Scheme, Will Distribute Property Cards
outlookindia.com
2020-10-11T13:01:33+05:30

In a “historic move” set to transform rural India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme via video conferencing.

Under this scheme, about one lakh property owners will be able to download the cards related to their property via SMS link on their mobile phones.

The move will pave the way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones, and this would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by respective state governments.

These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

Modi interacted with many beneficiaries of the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Air Quality Remains Poor, Likely To Improve In Coming Days

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi Delhi Rural India National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos