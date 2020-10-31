PM Modi Launches Seaplane Service In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near Kevadiya.

Before boarding the plane, Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service.

The 19-seater plane carrying Modi would land on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 kms, officials said.

Inaugurated various development works in Kevadia, including facilities for jetty and boating. A great view of the ‘Statue of Unity’ is among the biggest attractions of a boat ride here. pic.twitter.com/Nmqm2Oqegi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine