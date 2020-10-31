October 31, 2020
Corona
PM Modi Launches Seaplane Service In Gujarat

Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near Kevadiya.

PTI 31 October 2020
2020-10-31T14:42:33+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near Kevadiya.

Before boarding the plane, Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service.

The 19-seater plane carrying Modi would land on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 kms, officials said.

