PM Modi Launches Seaplane Service In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near Kevadiya.
Before boarding the plane, Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service.
The 19-seater plane carrying Modi would land on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 kms, officials said.
Inaugurated various development works in Kevadia, including facilities for jetty and boating. A great view of the ‘Statue of Unity’ is among the biggest attractions of a boat ride here. pic.twitter.com/Nmqm2Oqegi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
What Would The Presidential Election Results Mean For US Higher Education?
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Lauds 'Fantastic' Ravindra Jadeja After CSK Spoil KKR's Party
Jamia Millia Islamia: A University That Celebrates Diversity