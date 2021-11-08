Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
PM Modi Has Highest Approval Ratings Among Fellow World Leaders: American Research Firm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is standing at an approval rating of 70%, the highest among other major world leaders. He has crossed this mark for the second time, Morning Consult recorded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings have topped among major other world leaders according to American firm Morning Consult | Collage - Morning Consult Data + PTI Photo

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 12:43 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the ‘Global Leader Approval’ ratings for the second time. These ratings have been released by American research firm - Morning Consult. With the highest 70 per cent approval ratings, PM Modi is at the top amongst world leaders - America president Joe Biden, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and ten others.

According to the data published by the American firm, PM Modi was ranked as the most approved world leader, followed by Mexico President López Obrador at 66% and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 58%.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating graph from late 2019 to November 2021.

In India, the sample is collected from literate population. For this week's survey, the group said online interviews of approximately, 2,126 adults were sampled for the data on India.

According to Morning Consult, these surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region, and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries.

Following is the list of approval ratings of other political leaders from this survey  tweeted by the Morning Consult - 

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who has been heavily criticized for his mishandling of Covid-19 pandemic has the lowest approval rating in this list. 

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is at a higher disapproval rating and is currently at 56% disapproval. US Economy, Afghanistan pullout aftermath and immigration issues are the issues likely to have caused damages to Biden who has been the president of the United States of America for almost a year now.

Narendra Modi Joe Biden Jair Bolsonaro
