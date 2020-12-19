December 19, 2020
Corona
Goa 60th Liberation Day: PM Modi Greets People Of Goa

Goa was liberated from around 450-year-long Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

PTI 19 December 2020
PM Narendra Modi
PTI photo
2020-12-19T12:47:58+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the people of Goa on the 60th anniversary of the state's liberation.

"On the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day, greetings and best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Goa. We recall with pride the bravery of those who worked hard to free Goa. Praying for the continuous progress of the state in the years to come," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Responding to Modi's tweet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Extending gratitude on behalf of people of Goa, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. With your continued support, Goa will continue to prosper and scale new heights in development."

The state government has organised a special event in Panaji on Saturday evening to mark the 60th Goa Liberation Day, which will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

