April 05, 2020
Poshan
PM Modi Dials Sonia Gandhi, Former Presidents To Discuss Coronavirus Crisis

India has reported 472 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Saturday. A total of 79 people have died because of the virus.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2020-04-05T16:56:19+0530
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil and discussed issues concerning the Coronavirus crisis. He also called up former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda.

Later, Prime Minister Modi also called up opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, K Chandrashekar Rao, MK Stalin and Parkash Singh Badal to discuss a more coordinated and unified fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Prime Minister's conversation was on the lines of taking all political parties along to fight the virus collectively.

Prime Minister Modi's conversation with Sonia Gandhi and former presidents comes days before his interaction with the floor leaders of major political parties on April 8.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held telephonic talks with global leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon for a more concerted fight against the deadly virus that, according to the World Health Organisation, has so far taken over 58,620 lives globally.

India has reported 472 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Saturday. A total of 79 people have died because of the virus, said  Health Ministry.

A total of 3.374 people have been infected so far by the Coronavirus.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

