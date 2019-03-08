PM Modi Criticises Attacks On Kashmiris, Asks State Govt To Take Strict Action Against 'Crazed People'

﻿
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called those who targeted Kashmiris in Lucknow recently 'crazed people' and asked state governments to take strict action if there is any attack on Kashmiris.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-03-08T17:22:42+0530
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called those who targeted Kashmiris in Lucknow recently "crazed people" and asked state governments to take strict action if there is any attack on Kashmiris.

"It is very important to maintain an atmosphere of unity in the country," Modi told a gathering in Kanpur, while referring to the recent assault on some kashmiri vendors in Lucknow.

He said the UP government immediately acted against some "crazed people" who had targeted our "our Kashmiri brothers".

"I would also like to request other state governments to take strict action, wherever such acts take place," he said.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after flagging off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro's North-South corridor, through video conferencing from Kanpur.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Agra Metro Rail project at the same event.

PTI

