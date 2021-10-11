Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
PM Modi And UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Travel, Trade, Defense And Climate Change

In a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson, the major issue of recognition of 'Indian Vaccine Certification' was raised.

PM Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson | Twitter

2021-10-11T16:42:41+05:30
Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 4:42 pm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during which the two leaders discussed on India-UK trade and defence talks, opening up of international travel between the two countries and climate action targets ahead of  COP26 summit in Glasgow, Downing Street said.

The UK’s recognition of “Indian vaccine certification” was among the welcome developments highlighted on both sides, as Covishield-vaccinated Indians traveling to the UK will no longer be required to undergo a compulsory 10-day quarantine at a declared address starting Monday.

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and the importance of cautiously opening up international travel,” a Downing Street spokesperson said, with reference to a readout of the conversation.

“They agreed the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end,” the spokesperson said.

(With PTI Inputs)

