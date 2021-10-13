Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Launches Rs. 100 Lakh Crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan For Infrastructure

PM Narendra Modi said taxpayers' money in the past was 'insulted' through a lethargic approach to development work, with departments working in silos and there was no coordination on projects.

PM Launches Rs. 100 Lakh Crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan For Infrastructure
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils Rs. 100 Lakh Crore Gati Shakti - Infrastructure Development Project | Twitter

Trending

PM Launches Rs. 100 Lakh Crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan For Infrastructure
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T14:22:32+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 2:22 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

PM Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, Modi said at a function to launch the plan.

The plan aims to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform, he said, adding the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision.

Modi said taxpayers' money in the past was 'insulted' through a lethargic approach to development work, with departments working in silos and there was no coordination on projects.

Development, he said, is not possible without quality infrastructure and the government has now resolved to develop it in a holistic manner.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Gati Shakti joins different departments for the coordinated development of projects from road to railways, aviation to agriculture, the Prime Minister said.

Stating that high logistics cost in India at 13 per cent of GDP was impacting competitiveness in exports, he said PM Gati Shakti is aimed at reducing logistic cost and turnaround time.

This, he said, will give a boost to India as an investment destination.

The Prime Minister said the speed and scale that India is witnessing under his government was never seen in the previous 70 years of independence.

Giving examples, he said the first inter-state natural gas pipeline was commissioned in 1987. From then to 2014, 15,000-km of the natural gas pipeline was built. Currently, more than 16,000-km of the new gas pipeline is being constructed.

"What was done in 27 years, we are doing in it in less than half that time," he said.

In five years prior to the BJP government coming to power in 2014, 1,900-km of the rail line was doubled, while in the last 7 years 9,000-km of rail line doubling has happened.

Similarly, against 3,000 km of railway line electrification in five years prior to 2014, 24,000 km rail line doubling has happened in the last 7 years.

From 250-km of metro in 2015, the metro rail network has expanded to 700-km and work is on another 1,000-km, he said, adding 1.5 lakh village panchayats have been connected with optic fibre network in last 7 years as compared to only 60 village panchayats in five years prior to 2014.

Vessel turnaround time at ports has been reduced from 41 to 27 hours and attempts are being made to reduce it further, he said, adding 4.25 lakh circuit km of power transmission line have been laid against 3 lakh circuit km in five years prior to 2014.

Renewable energy has expanded the times, he said.

PM GatiShakti plan involves the creation of a common umbrella platform through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between various ministries/departments on a real-time basis.

With more visibility and availability of information and data on a real-time basis, there will be efficient implementation of infrastructure projects, less information asymmetry between ministries, reduction in working in silos as well as fewer delays due to lack of coordination between various government agencies.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi India Infrastructure National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Mukta Scheme: Maha Govt. To Release Women Prisoners Who Haven't Been Able To Pay Bail Amounts

Mukta Scheme: Maha Govt. To Release Women Prisoners Who Haven't Been Able To Pay Bail Amounts

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Downplays Coal Crisis

Nostalgia: From Lord Clive To Swadeshi Thakur, How Bengal’s Durga Puja Transformed

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Meets President; Demands Dismissal Of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Kerala Man Who Killed His Wife Using Snake Gets Life Imprisonment

Laser Show Of Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa' Durga Puja Pandal Suspended Due To Covid-19 Fears

Farmers' Killing In Lakhimpur Kheri 'Condemnable', But Don't Be Selective: Nirmala Sitharaman

UN, World Bank, IMF Need Urgent Reforms: FM Sitharaman In US

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from India

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Kargil To Mandi—War Veteran To Take On His ‘Reel Life’ Hero On Other Side Of The Poll Battle

Kargil To Mandi—War Veteran To Take On His ‘Reel Life’ Hero On Other Side Of The Poll Battle

India Registers 15,823 New Covid-19 Cases; Below 30,000 Cases For 19th Straight Day

India Registers 15,823 New Covid-19 Cases; Below 30,000 Cases For 19th Straight Day

We Fail To Recognise Anti-Hindu Phobia: MoS Muraleedharan At UNSC

We Fail To Recognise Anti-Hindu Phobia: MoS Muraleedharan At UNSC

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Yogi Adityanath Government Fighting Fire In Uttar Pradesh

Vikas Pathak / For the moment, the Lakhimpur Kheri crisis appears to have been defused. However, this may not mean much relief for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Lakhimpur Farmers' Killing 'Condemnable', But Don't Be Selective: Nirmala Sitharaman

Lakhimpur Farmers' Killing 'Condemnable', But Don't Be Selective: Nirmala Sitharaman

Outlook Web Desk / She was responding to a question during a conversation at Harvard Kennedy School about the killing of 4 farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement