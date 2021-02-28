ISRO Launches First Mission Of 2021 With PSLV-C51 Carrying PM Modi's Photo, E-Gita

In its first mission for 2021, ISRO on Sunday launched PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites from Sriharikota.

The 53rd PSLV lifted off from the first launchpad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10:24 am. Along with Brazil's Amazonia-1, the other 18 satellites include four IN-SPACe and 14 of ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India.

One amongst the IN-SPACe satellites is the one developed by SpaceKidz India. It contains an engraved picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an e-copy of the Bhagavad Gita.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate NSIL and ISRO adding that the launch ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country.

Congratulations to NSIL and @isro on the success of the 1st dedicated commercial launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 Mission. This ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country. 18 co-passengers included four small satellites that showcase dynamism and innovation of our youth. pic.twitter.com/BbWYGLsyvo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2021

As reported by PTI, the 637-kg Amazonia-1 which became the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India in an optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research.

Watch video:

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine