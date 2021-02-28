February 28, 2021
ISRO Launches First Mission Of 2021 With PSLV-C51 Carrying PM Modi's Photo, E-Gita

Along with Brazil's Amazonia-1, the other 18 satellites include four IN-SPACe and 14 of ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 February 2021
In its first mission for 2021, ISRO on Sunday launched PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites from Sriharikota. 

The 53rd PSLV lifted off from the first launchpad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10:24 am. Along with Brazil's Amazonia-1, the other 18 satellites include four IN-SPACe and 14 of ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India. 

One amongst the IN-SPACe satellites is the one developed by SpaceKidz India. It contains an engraved picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an e-copy of the Bhagavad Gita. 

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate NSIL and ISRO adding that the launch ushers in a new era of Space reforms in the country.

 

As reported by PTI, the 637-kg Amazonia-1 which became the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India in an optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research. 

