PC Thomas-Led Kerala Congress Quits NDA, Alleges Neglect Within Alliance

The Kerala Congress led by P C Thomas on Wednesday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The former Union Minister alleged that his party was being neglected by the BJP-led alliance in the allocation of seats for upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The faction led by Thomas is expected to merge with the Kerala Congress headed by senior politician P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.

Thomas was elected as a Member of Parliament in NDA ticket from then Muvattupuzha seat in 2004 Lok Sabha polls.

The Kerala Congress leader, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, said his party was given four seats in the 2016 Assembly polls but not a single seat was allocated this time.

Thomas said the BJP leadership had offered him Pala assembly seat but he did not opt for it due to some personal reasons.

The Joseph -led Kerala Congress said both the parties will merge today.

It said Thomas has agreed to accept P J Joseph as the party's chairman and leader.

Assembly polls in the state of Kerala are set to be conducted on April 6 and results will be declared on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

