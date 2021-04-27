Patna: 49-Year-Old Man Murders Covid Positive Wife, Later Dies By Suicide

A 49-year-old man killed his Covid positive wife in Patna and later died by suicide, officials said.

The man has been identified as one Atul Lal and the incident occurred on Monday, officials added.

According to the police, Lal murdered his wife with a sharp object at their residence in Patna and later, he jumped from a high-rise building.

The motive for Lal’s actions is unknown and police are investigating the case.

Lal worked at the Patna Railway station, officials said.

According to Lal’s neighbours, the couple were not on good terms and used to fight frequently at home.

Lal’s wife, Tulika Devi (44) was under isolation at home, officials said.

Their bodies have been sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem and further investigation is on, Patrakaar nagar police station SHO Ravi Dutt said.

(With PTI inputs)

