Pakistani TV Channels Showed People Wailing After Balakot, Rahul Baba Should Have Watched For Proof: Amit Shah

Attacking Congress President Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday said that “Rahul Baba and company” had demanded proof of the Balakot air strikes, but if they had any “common sense” they should have put on “Pakistani TV channels that were showing people wailing” and got their answers.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar, the BJP president also said while the BJP is promising removal of Article 370 that provides special status to Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi was promising to remove the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

“Let what Rahul Baba, Lalu-Rabri, say what they have to, but in Narendra Modi’s rule whoever talks about trying to divide (tukde-tukde) Mother India, their place will be behind the jail bars," he asserted.

Shah also said there is such a “Modi-Modi” wave in the country that Narendra Modi will definitely return as Prime Minister, adding that the way the people were chanting “Modi-Modi”, showed that people in their heart of hearts want Modi again as PM.

Earlier too, Amit Shah had attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he and his party “sulked” after the airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot as his dreams of becoming prime minister got shattered.

The Indian Air Force had carried out a strike on a terrorist camp in Balakot on February 26 after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.