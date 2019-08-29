Not Even Worth The Paper It Was Written On, Says India On Pak's J&K Letter To UN

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent statements on its internal matters by the Pakistani leadership, calling them "irresponsible". Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan was trying to project a very "alarmist situation", adding they must understand that the world had now seen through their lies.

The statements from the Pakistani side include the call for "jihad and inciting violence in India," he said.

India's response comes in the wake of several comments over the past week from the Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said if the current tensions between the two countries lead to a war, one must remember that both the nations have nuclear weapons.

Kumar said that terrorism was an instrument of Pakistan's policy, adding it is time the latter pushes trade instead of terrorists.

When asked about Pakistan's letter on Jammu and Kashmir to the United Nations, Kumar said it was not even worth the paper it was written on. "Don’t want to give credence to it by reacting," he said.

The letter had, however, led to a big controversy in India after the BJP lashed out at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's statement on J&K quoted by Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari. A day later, it was found that two of the BJP leaders -- Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and MLA Vikram Saini -- were also quoted in the same letter.

Asked if Pakistan had informed India about test-firing nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', Kumar said the latter had been informed as per the CBMs between the two countries.