Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan tested positive for the Covid-19 on Saturday. He is self-isolating himself, his top aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said.

67-year-old Khan tested positive two days after he received the first shot of vaccination against the coronavirus.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Sultan said on Twitter.

Khan was vaccinated as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine