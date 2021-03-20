March 20, 2021
Poshan
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Imran Khan was vaccinated as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan
File Photo
2021-03-20T15:47:43+05:30

Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan tested positive for the Covid-19 on Saturday. He is self-isolating himself, his top aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said.

67-year-old Khan tested positive two days after he received the first shot of vaccination against the coronavirus.

 “PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Sultan said on Twitter.

Khan was vaccinated as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.

(With PTI inputs.)



