Pakistan Used Heavy Artillery During Friday's Shelling In J&K: BSF Officer

Pakistani forces used heavy artillery during Friday's unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, causing loss of lives and huge damage to property on the Indian side, a top BSF officer said on Sunday.

Five security personnel were among the 11 persons killed in multiple instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez and Uri sectors. In retaliation, the Indian Army caused extensive damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure, officials said. Four Indian army men, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and six civilians, were killed on Friday.

"Pakistan fired heavy artillery without any provocation, but the army and the BSF fought with bravery and gave a befitting response to them and many Pakistani defence installations were destroyed," Inspector General of BSF, Kashmir Rajesh Mishra said. He was speaking to reporters on the side-lines of the wreath-laying ceremony of BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Doval, who was killed during the firing. He said the slain BSF jawan deserves the highest tributes as he continued to fight despite getting injured during shelling.

Mishra also said about 250-300 militants were detected at launchpads across the LoC, ready to sneak into the Indian side. "Security forces, including the BSF, have been successful in foiling their designs and will continue to do that," he said.

