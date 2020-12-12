Only Officer Who Served In All Three Armed Forces Turns 100

December 12, 2020
Corona
Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill (retired) is the only officer who has served all the three defence services; Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

12 December 2020
Retired Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill who is the only Officer to bear the unique distinction of serving in all three armed forces turned 100 on Friday. He has served in all the three defence services: Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Colonel Prithipal Singh began his military career in the pre-World War II era as a pilot in the Royal Indian Air Force. He then sailed the high seas with the Indian Navy. The veteran also served as a gunner officer in the Indian Army and during the India-Pakistan war in 1965. When Colonel Prithipal retired, he was serving as a sector commander with the Assam Rifles in Manipur.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in his tweet wished Colonel Prithipal and shared a picture too. "Congratulate Col. Prithipal Singh Gill who turns 100 today. He bears the unique distinction of having served in all the three Armed Forces. Sir, wish you many more years of good health and may you continue to always inspire all of us", his tweet read.

People across the nation also extended their good wishes on his birthday. He also posed for a picture where he is giving a 'thumbs up'

Former Western Army chief Lt Gen. K.J. Singh (retired) briefed about Colonel Gill's exceptional career and his postings in his tweets. His tweet read, "Col Prithipal Singh Gill (without family consent) joined the Royal Indian Air Force and was commissioned as a pilot officer stationed at Karachi, flying Howard aircraft. After an exceptional career in the Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indian Army, Colonel Gill retired to farming at his native village in Faridkot," he added further.

