Friday, Sep 17, 2021
PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) | PTI

2021-09-17T15:01:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 3:01 pm

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday the government is aiming to create a new record of COVID-19 vaccines administered within a single day, with already over one crore vaccines administered until afternoon in the country.

CEO National Health Authority Dr. RS Sharma said 42,000 vaccines are administered per minute in the country, while as the government on its website has also created a real time ticker to show vaccinations happening in near real time.

According to the Union Health Ministry, for the fourth time within a month, daily COVID-19 vaccinations have crossed one crore mark in the country. It said total number of COVID-19 doses administered in the country has reached over 78 crore.

"On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister," said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country on September 6, August 31 and August 27 was over 1 crore.

Mandaviya on Thursday had called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during Prime Minister Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of prime minister's birthday.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30 crore, according to the ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on Sep 7, the ministry said.

The total number of doses administered crossed 75 crore on September 13, it said. (With PTI inputs)

