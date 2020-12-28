On Foundation Day, Sonia Urges Congressmen To Unite To Protect India’s Democracy

As the Congress celebrated its 136th foundation day on Monday, party chief Sonia Gandhi urged party leaders and workers to unite to fight “dictatorship” and protect the country’s democracy, Constitution and people.

Addressing party workers through a video message, Sonia claimed that the country is going through difficult times similar to what it went through during the pre-independence era.

Congratulating Congress leaders and workers on the occasion, she said the party was launched as part of a "jan andolan" (people's movement) during the freedom struggle and has sailed through times when great atrocities were committed against its leaders and workers.

"But Congressmen did not falter in achieving their goals and fought for India's freedom, despite receiving blows by lathis and being imprisoned,” she said, adding that the grand old party was instrumental in laying the country's strong foundations.

“Today, once again the circumstances are similar to those that existed before independence. The rights of people are being crushed, there is dictatorship everywhere, democratic and constitutional institutions are being finished.

"Unemployment is at its peak, farms and fields are being attacked and black laws are being imposed on the country's 'annadata' (food provider). In such circumstances, it is our responsibility to save the country from such dictatorship and fight it. This is true patriotism," Sonia said.

She also urged Congressmen to work towards strengthening the party.

"We will have to unite to save the pride and honour of the tricolour, under which we achieved our nation's freedom. We have to win over the hearts of people. We should take a pledge on the Congress's foundation day to fight to protect the country's democracy, Constitution and the countrymen for whom we will fight till our last breath," she said.

Sonia skipped the party's foundation day function at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi also skipped the event as he is abroad. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and a number of other Congress leaders attended the function.

