Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

The preliminary clinical data coming for the Omicron indicates that it has different sort of symptoms which is mainly intense fatigue.

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact
The initial rapid expansion of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Africa has shaken the world with another possible wave. | Representational Image

Trending

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T13:23:52+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 1:23 pm

At a time when nearly most of humanity was about to come out of the crisis of the Delta variant, the initial rapid expansion of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Africa has shaken the world with another possible wave. 

This was not just because of the detection of a new variant, it was due to its high R0 value (2.0) and multiple mutations that it carries. The R0 value indicates the ability of a virus to spread from one person to another and 2.0 is the highest infectivity value till now of any variant. 

The previous variant, Delta, which created havoc in India had a 1.64 R0 value. Hence, scientists advise extreme caution against Omicron as they are uncertain about its impact. This is also notable keeping in mind the low impact of previous variants (including delta) in Africa. 

Related Stories

India Reaches Out To African Nations Affected By Omicron Variant Of Covid-19

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

“The preliminary clinical data coming for the Omicron indicates that it has different sort of symptoms which is mainly ‘intense fatigue’. Nevertheless, the number of days needed to understand the infection dynamics of a virus after the surge of infection (November 23) is at least two weeks,” Gyaneshwar Chaubey, professor of genetics at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), said. 

He added, “So, this crucial time of two weeks will be the indicator of a future pandemic. It is also interesting to note that in South Africa just a single surge was seen on November 23, when 18586 cases were reported, thereafter less than 5k cases are accumulating daily.”

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor, Community Medicine in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, says that in another 15 days or so, it will become clear that if the outbreak of this variant is really a cause for serious concern or not? 

“The preliminary evidence suggests that it might not be able to escape the natural immunity of those persons who are already recovered from Covid-19. But anything can happen and the monitoring data of the next 15 days will clear the picture,” Dr Rai said. 

He added, “We need not panic at all. We should continue to proceed on the path of normalcy. The only thing is that we need to be observant and cautious.”

Health experts also say that since mortality takes place almost seven to fifteen days after the infection in an individual, it will at least take that much time to understand if the new variant is deadly or escaping vaccine-acquired immunity. 

Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology is of the view that multiple mutations in a virus don’t mean that it will become life-threatening. 

“Many mutations are not dangerous. This virus has been mutating and as of now thousands of mutations have happened. All the mutations are not a cause for any concern. You have to keep it watching. If it will escape all immunity then the world will face another epidemic. If it will not, then nothing will happen. So we have to be watchful for some time so that we know the exact position,” Dr Muliyil said.

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Over 6 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years, Says MHA. But Why? How?

Over 6 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years, Says MHA. But Why? How?

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Women In Protests: When Veils Turn To Flags

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Abhijit Banerjee: Cook Like An Economist!

How Indian Films Portray Protests

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Rajya Sabha Suspends 12 Oppn MPs For Remaining Part Of Winter Session For Unruly Behaviour

Rajya Sabha Suspends 12 Oppn MPs For Remaining Part Of Winter Session For Unruly Behaviour

Journalist Vinod Dua’s Condition 'Beyond Critical', Says Daughter Mallika

Journalist Vinod Dua’s Condition 'Beyond Critical', Says Daughter Mallika

Chances Of Reinfection Will Be Low From Omicron: Top Epidemiologist Jugal Kishore

Chances Of Reinfection Will Be Low From Omicron: Top Epidemiologist Jugal Kishore

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The preliminary clinical data coming for the Omicron indicates that it has different sort of symptoms which is mainly intense fatigue.

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Preetha Nair / Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel speaks to Outlook about the new Covid variant Omicron and its implications.

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

Jayanta Oinam / Indian Premier League franchises will submit the list of players retained for the 2022 edition on Tuesday (November 30).

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

Advertisement