Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron Scare: Karnataka Govt To Impose Night Curfew From 28th December

Rising number of cases due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus has led the Karnataka government to impose a night curfew for 10 days from December 28. The timings will be from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Omicron Scare: Karnataka Govt To Impose Night Curfew From 28th December
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Omicron Scare: Karnataka Govt To Impose Night Curfew From 28th December
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T14:14:56+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 2:14 pm

Amid the rapid spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Karnataka government on Sunday decided to impose "night curfew" for 10 days from December 28, between 10 PM to 5 AM.
The government also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places.
"From December 28 onwards, for ten days (till January 7 morning) to begin with, we would like to observe by calling a night curfew, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM... So there won't be any activities post 10 PM during these days," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the Covid technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on external functions and gatherings for the New Year.

"There will be no functions or parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings. They have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said, adding that places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants can have 50 per cent of their seating capacity. According to the G.O., 50 per cent seating capacity at these places will be applicable from December 30 to January 2. The staff would have to be fully vaccinated, it said. The Minister, in response to a question, further said that the announcements made were the first stage. On analyzing the situation after ten days, the Chief Minister, after discussing with experts, will decide if further measures and curbs are necessary.

Related Stories

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

There has been a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 clusters in the state and in the number of Omicron variant's infections, with its tally in Karnataka now standing at 38.
The government's order today on additional containment measures said that "in the wake of dynamic situation, it is imperative that additional containment measures be imposed proactively to break the chain of transmission in the state."

According to the order, all gatherings, meetings and conferences, including marriages, from December 28 should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 people. It mandates that organizers strictly enforce Covid appropriate behavior.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

There shall also be intensive patrolling and surveillance at all bordering districts adjoining Maharashtra and Kerala to prevent the spread of virus, particularly the Omicron variant in the state.

The order further states that during night curfew, the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, except for essential activities, patients and their attendants, industries and companies requiring night operations, vehicles carrying goods, bus, trains, metro, air travel, home delivery and e-commerce operations, among others.

Employees of companies working during night shifts can move around with a valid ID card. Movement of passengers for the sake of travel through bus, trains and air will be allowed on displaying valid travel documents or tickets.

The order also states that only essential staff or employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office, while the rest will work from home.

According to the Minister, the meeting discussed threadbare various issues regarding preventive measures of the new variant Omicron, its probable effects and what could be the preventive measures that have to be imposed from now,based on data and studies received.
"We have discussed various issues, right from preventive measures, vaccinating the entire eligible community in the state and the preparedness of the health department to combat the pandemic and the new variant if it really expands and increases," he said.

Noting that Karnataka has achieved 97 per cent of Covid vaccination in the first dose and 75 per cent in the second, Sudhakar said, the Chief Minister has directed that the emphasis should now be on achieving 100 per cent in the first dose, at the earliest.

"Similarly for the second dose, we will ensure that those districts that are lagging behind will have special measures to ensure ramping up of vaccination in those areas."
There are about 45 lakh people in the state who have surpassed their due dates of the second dose, he said, adding that the stress, emphasis and the thrust will be on ensureing that they come forward and fully vaccinate themselves.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to allow vaccination for children between the age group of 15 to 18 years, the Health Minister said they will get the first dose of vaccination from January 3, and added that the state has estimated about 43 lakh children under this category.

"The Chief Minister will launch this vaccination drive in the state, while Ministers and legislators will launch in their respective districts and constituencies...we would like to vaccinate at the earliest," he said.

Similarly as announced by the PM, health care workers, front line workers and those above 60-years with comorbidities will get third dose of vaccination, also called as booster or preventive dose, starting from January 10. "We will take this seriously and would like to complete the third dose in a record time."

On the preparedness of the Health department for any eventualities, Sudhakar said 3,191 ICU beds would be added to the existing about 4,000 beds.

"In all we will be having more than 7,000 ICU beds, " he said. Similarly, oxygenated beds will also be added to the current 30,000 such beds, the minister said.

Tags

PTI Karnataka COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Covid-19 Surge Omicron omicron spread India Omicron variant Covid 19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Rising Covid-19 Cases: Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal States/UTs Of Concern, Health Ministry Says

Rising Covid-19 Cases: Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal States/UTs Of Concern, Health Ministry Says

Hyderpora Encounter: Amir's Father Approaches HC Demanding Body's Return

All Political Parties In UP Want Elections As Scheduled: Chief Election Commissioner

Not allowed to board due to Covid curbs, people damage DTC buses, block MB Road in Delhi

Yearender 2021 The Covid-19 Pandemic Has Been A Leveler

Covid curbs: Serpentine queues outside metro stations on day two

Covid-19 Restrictions Can't Be Imposed Everywhere Because It Will Hurt Economy: Mamata Banerjee

Jharkhand: On The Path To Progress And Prosperity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive It In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive It In 2022?

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Uttar Pradesh Polls Should Be Held On Time With Covid-19 Protocol: Election Commission

Uttar Pradesh Polls Should Be Held On Time With Covid-19 Protocol: Election Commission

Read More from Outlook

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

Kamalika Ghosh / While the new-age tech companies’ customer network got strengthened, most of them did not concentrate on their service providers’ welfare.

Advertisement