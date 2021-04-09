Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, he said that he is asymptomatic and has self-isolated.

He wrote, “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDãÂÂÂ¼19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc”.

For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDãÂÂÂ¼19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021

On March 30, Omar's father and NC leader Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for Covid after which he was admitted to SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

On April 7, Omar had shared the news of Farooq Abdullah returning home after undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

5 days after being admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar with COVID my father was discharged this evening.He will continue the rest of his recovery & recuperation at home. My father & the entire family are indebted & deeply grateful to the doctors, nursing staff & others at the institute. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 7, 2021

Earlier, the NC held prayer meetings across Jammu and Kashmir for Farooq Abdullah's speedy recovery and well-being.

