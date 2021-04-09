April 09, 2021
Poshan
Omar Abdullah Contracts Covid, Under Home Quarantine

In a post on Twitter, Omar Abdullah said that he is asymptomatic and has self-isolated.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Omar Abdullah.
PTI
Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, he said that he is asymptomatic and has self-isolated.

He wrote, “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDãÂÂÂ¼19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc”.

On March 30, Omar's father and NC leader Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for Covid after which he was admitted to SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

On April 7, Omar had shared the news of Farooq Abdullah returning home after undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Earlier, the NC held prayer meetings across Jammu and Kashmir for Farooq Abdullah's speedy recovery and well-being.

